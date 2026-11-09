At least 14 people have died in a fire at a residential building in the Chinese city of Taiyuan, Shanxi province. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Information on the victims

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, 38 people were taken to hospitals. In a statement released on Sunday evening, the agency initially reported five deaths. On Monday, the death toll rose to 14.

The fire was extinguished on Sunday, and search and rescue operations were completed. The cause of the fire is being determined.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Campaign against fire risks

Last November, China launched a campaign to counter fire risks in high-rise buildings. It was launched after a major fire engulfed several multi-storey buildings in Hong Kong and claimed 168 lives.

A month later, a fire in a residential building in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong claimed 12 lives. In July, a fire at a shoe factory in eastern China killed at least 28 people.

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