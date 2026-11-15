In the town of Bar Elias in the Zahle district of eastern Lebanon, a fire destroyed all 59 tents at a Syrian refugee camp. Seventy-five families — about 486 people — were left without shelter.

Camp completely destroyed

The fire broke out on Saturday in the Bekaa Valley. According to Anadolu Agency, the blaze engulfed the entire camp and destroyed all the tents where refugees from Syria lived.

There were no reports of casualties. Lebanese authorities did not comment on the cause of the fire.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return of Syrian refugees

Lebanon has hosted a significant number of Syrian refugees since the beginning of the conflict in Syria in 2011. In January, Lebanese authorities estimated the number of Syrian refugees in the country at approximately 1.5 million, of whom nearly 880,000 were registered with the UN Refugee Agency.

In June 2025, the Lebanese government launched a voluntary return program for Syrian refugees to Syria. According to the annual report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, by the end of 2025, more than 500,000 Syrian refugees had returned or were likely to have returned from Lebanon. Nearly 240,300 of these returns were assessed as voluntary.

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