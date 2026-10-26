Fire destroys fuel station and six vehicles in Larkana — Dawn

In the Pakistani city of Larkana, a fire completely destroyed the Data Petrol Pump & CNG fuel station on Empire Road overnight into Sunday. The blaze also destroyed a van, a passenger car and four motorcycles. There were no deaths or injuries, Dawn reports.

People left the station area

According to Rescue-1122 and police, station visitors left their vehicles and ran to safety as soon as the flames began spreading rapidly across the site. Fuel station employees and other people also managed to leave the facility before the fire reached them.

Cash, equipment, devices and other station property burned in the fire. Its underground fuel reservoir and the entire structure of the facility were destroyed. The blaze caused panic among residents of the surrounding area and drivers travelling along Empire Road.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The cause of the fire is still being determined

A preliminary inspection, according to police officers from the Market police station, indicated that the fire may have started from a fuel tanker that was filling the fuel station's underground tank at the time. Initial findings also suggested that the blaze could have been caused by a spark in the tanker's engine compartment.

At the same time, Assistant Commissioner Raja Khan Qureshi stated that the cause of the fire had not yet been established. According to him, the deputy commissioner will decide on a formal investigation after the preliminary inspection report is submitted. Rescuers regulated vehicle and pedestrian traffic near the fish and vegetable markets and the Resham Gali area. Firefighting lasted about three hours, after which cooling of the area began.

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