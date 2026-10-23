Forest and peat fires in Indonesia threaten prehistoric cave art on the island of Sulawesi. Heat and smoke could accelerate the deterioration of images in limestone caves, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Fire near the cave

The fires spread to South Sulawesi, where the Maros-Pangkep caves with prehistoric paintings are located. According to firefighter Muhammad Ikhfar, in early October a fire burned near one of the caves for more than a week and came within 800 metres of it.

More than 270 hectares burned in the national park surrounding the cave, which has UNESCO Global Geopark status, from September 30 to October 18. Sumatra and Borneo have been hit hardest by the fires, but the blaze has also spread to Sulawesi.

Indonesia is experiencing its most intense forest and land fires since 2015. A strong El Niño event raised temperatures and reduced rainfall, making forests and peatlands more vulnerable to fires.

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Threat to ancient paintings

Griffith University archaeologist Basran Burhan explained that heat is the most destructive factor. According to him, even without direct contact between flames and the paintings, changes in the temperature around them can accelerate corrosion.

Smoke also produces soot that settles on the paintings, obscures them and makes the images less distinct and harder to identify. In the Maros-Pangkep cave, Griffith University researchers dated depictions of human-like figures interacting with a pig to at least 51,200 years ago.

On Muna Island near Sulawesi, a red hand stencil was dated to at least 67,800 years ago. Firefighters continued extinguishing hotspots in other parts of the park on October 22 and 23; according to Ikhfar, conditions remained dry and there had been no rain.

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