Forest fires in Indonesian Kalimantan have engulfed 60% of the habitats of critically endangered Bornean orangutans. Healthy forests near the Tuanan research station and in Gunung Palung National Park were among those affected. The spread of the fires was aided by an exceptionally powerful El Niño, which dried out vegetation and brought winds.

As Nature reports, more than 2.8 million hectares have already burned in Indonesia, with Kalimantan suffering the most. Around 300,000 fires occurred in the region between July and October. In October, the level of toxic particles in the air was about 400 times higher than the level the World Health Organization considers safe.

Smoke and forest loss

Rutgers University primatologist Erin Vogel, who visited the Tuanan station, said that during the trip she spent much of her time helping fight the fires. According to her, thick orange-brown smog irritated the lungs without a respirator, while the forests became unusually quiet: only trees burning and falling could be heard.

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Forest programme workers, teams working with orangutans, phenology specialists and firefighters fought the fires for more than two consecutive months. At the time of speaking to Nature, Tuanan's peat forests were still smouldering.

Orangutans leave affected areas

Vogel said that researchers saw orangutans that appeared lethargic and ill. One male, whom scientists have monitored for more than 15 years, was on the ground and breathing heavily. A few days later, he appeared to have recovered somewhat: he was eating vegetation and fruit and climbing trees.

According to the primatologist, orangutans are moving from one area to another. This may intensify competition among the animals for limited resources and alter their behaviour.

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