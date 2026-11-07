In the United States, without additional measures to reduce wildfire risk, the number of damaged or destroyed homes and other structures could nearly triple by mid-century. According to a research group’s estimate, in 2026–2060, fires could damage or destroy up to 449,000 structures, Fortune reports.

Fast fires cause the greatest losses

Researchers analyzed satellite data on the daily spread of fires in the continental United States from 2001 to 2020. Fires that covered more than 4,000 acres in a single day accounted for 2.7% of the fires analyzed. At the same time, they accounted for 78% of documented destroyed structures and 61% of reported firefighting costs.

Strong winds or highly flammable materials can intensify the rapid spread of fire. According to article author Virginia Iglesias, even a short period of intense fire growth can have significant consequences, regardless of its final area.

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Warming and development increase risks

Rising temperatures dry out soils and vegetation, while a century of fire suppression has contributed to the accumulation of dry plant material in forests that previously burned frequently. Researchers estimate that human-caused drying nearly doubled the area of forests burned in the western United States in 1984–2015 compared with a scenario without anthropogenic climate change.

An additional factor is the expansion of development in regions with the highest fire risk. From 1945 to 2015, development in such areas of the United States increased tenfold. When embers reach a residential area, fire can spread quickly between buildings. About one-third of western areas projected to face the highest future risk are low-income communities.

Among measures to reduce losses, researchers cite fire-resistant roofs, ember-resistant vents, clearing areas around homes of dry vegetation and combustible materials, as well as prescribed burning and forest thinning.

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