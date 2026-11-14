In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, police and civil defence units responded to a fire that broke out on Friday afternoon, November 13, at a construction site in the Al Bahya area and subsequently brought it under control. The National reports.

Black smoke visible from Yas Island

According to the publication, plumes of black smoke were visible from Yas Island while emergency services brought the fire under control. The National noted that no one was injured as a result of the fire.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warehouse fire in Al Mafraq

Earlier the same day, emergency services also worked at the scene of a warehouse fire in the Al Mafraq area of Abu Dhabi. The emirate's police reported this incident in an update on the social network X.

Abu Dhabi Police urged people to obtain information about fires only from official sources.

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