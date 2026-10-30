In Kenya, plaintiff Evans Morara Nyangongo is asking the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisii to suspend the selection of a permanent chief executive of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) pending consideration of his application, Nation Kenya reports.

Nyangongo argues that the new vacancy notice published on September 29, 2026, was not properly approved and did not formally revoke the previous notice dated May 6, 2025. He also questions the authority of the TSC chairperson to publish these notices.

Demand to suspend the selection

The plaintiff is asking for the suspension of applications, shortlisting, interviews, selection and appointment of a new TSC secretary and chief executive pending a final decision in the case. He also alleged a possible conflict of interest involving acting chief executive Evelyn Mitei if she seeks the position. The court has not yet ruled on these claims.

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The new recruitment process provided for applications to close on October 30, 2026. TSC has still not appointed a permanent successor to Nancy Macharia, who left office in June 2025. Mitei has been serving as acting chief executive since then.

The previous procedure was declared unlawful

The previous selection process has already been the subject of several court cases. In January 2026, the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Mombasa dismissed a lawsuit by Thomas Mosomi Oyugi, who challenged the requirement for a degree in education. In February, the High Court in Kiambu halted the selection process in another lawsuit.

On September 17, the court declared the initial procedure unlawful and ordered TSC to re-advertise the recruitment. Judge Dora Chepkwony found that the May 2025 notice gave candidates 13 days to apply instead of the minimum 14 days required by the commission's human resources manual. The court also noted the absence of information on the proposed remuneration, while upholding the requirement for a degree in education and at least 10 years of relevant experience.

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