The federal lawsuit against Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson — co-founders of the Wondermind startup — has been withdrawn in its entirety. According to Variety, this was confirmed by Gomez’s lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, waiving the right to refile it. Rosengart said Gomez is pleased with the end of the case and is looking forward to moving on.

Investors’ allegations

The lawsuit was filed in August by Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind SPV I LLC. They accused Gomez, Teefey — the singer’s mother — and Pierson of allegedly deceiving investors in the mental health startup.

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The plaintiffs claimed that the Wondermind team allegedly misrepresented the company’s prospects and its management structure. In particular, they alleged that Gomez and Teefey raised about $1.2 million from them.

Defense position

Rosengart previously stated that allegations of alleged fraud or other wrongdoing by Gomez were unfounded both factually and legally. He also said that the defense would seek dismissal of the claims against the singer.

Gomez, Teefey and Pierson founded Wondermind in 2021 to make mental health resources more accessible.

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