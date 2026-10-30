The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, Nigeria, sentenced Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) employee Kingsley Eselebor to seven years in prison in a case involving the deception of a land buyer using forged documents. Judge A.O. Musa found him guilty on all five counts, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Sentence on five counts

On three counts, Eselebor was sentenced to seven years in prison each, and on two others, to two years each. All terms are to be served concurrently, and the court did not provide for the option of paying a fine instead of imprisonment.

The case was initiated over the sale to Moses Osinachi of two land plots — Nos. 383 and 424 — in the Kubwa District Central Annex area of Abuja. Eselebor worked in the FCDA’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning. According to the case materials, he presented the plots as genuine properties for sale, although he had no valid right to transfer them to the buyer.

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Documents and transfer of funds

According to the prosecution, Eselebor used two property conveyance documents made out in the names of Yusuf Lawan and Adegoke Asiwaju to convince Osinachi that the plots were genuine. The buyer transferred funds for them from his company’s account, Moscow International Services Limited.

When Osinachi tried to take possession of the plots, he discovered that the seller had no legal title to transfer them. According to the publication, Eselebor said that he knew of other claimants to the plots and promised to provide alternative ones, but did not do so. After demanding a refund, Osinachi appealed to Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which investigated the case and supported the prosecution in court.

Initially, in March 2021, the case included three counts of obtaining money by deception. The charges were later expanded to five counts, adding two episodes involving the use of forged documents as genuine ones.

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