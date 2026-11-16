A group of senior staff members at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has called for Director General Jean Kaseya not to be reappointed for a second four-year term. His current mandate expires in February, and the organization’s governing board is due to consider his reappointment on November 22, Health Policy Watch reports.

Staff petition

A petition circulated on behalf of “concerned senior staff” claims that Kaseya’s performance assessment, conducted in April, has legal and procedural flaws. The document was signed by African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, although he assumed office only in March 2025, while the assessment covers Kaseya’s entire period in office from 2023 to 2026.

Sources cited by the publication, including current and former Africa CDC employees, alleged possible pressure on staff, transfers of employees who questioned management decisions, and appointments made without proper procedures. Three sources also claimed that Kaseya threatened two senior diplomats from the African Union Commission. Africa CDC did not directly respond to questions about these claims, but stressed that the director general has not been suspended, disciplined, or placed on leave since his appointment in April 2023.

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Africa CDC response

The organization rejects claims of significant staff turnover. It said that two directors have left their positions since 2023, while seven have been hired, and that its workforce grew from 262 employees in 2023 to 620 in 2026. Africa CDC also explained that some contracts depend on donor funding, while fixed-term appointments enable it to rapidly recruit staff during active disease outbreaks.

Auditors’ observations

A letter from the African Union Board of External Auditors concerning the year ended December 31, 2025, identified 49 shortcomings in Africa CDC’s financial management. In particular, the auditors pointed to weak controls over travel expenses: of the $8.8 million spent on airline tickets in 2025, tickets worth $1.78 million were booked late. Another 298 tickets, according to the auditors, were requested after the departure date. The discrepancy between Africa CDC’s records and Ethiopian Airlines data amounted to $1.56 million.

The auditors’ letter stated that the organization’s cash balance stood at $52.9 million at the end of 2025. At the same time, Africa CDC’s annual report refers to a $463 million grant portfolio comprising 66 active grants.

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