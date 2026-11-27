Amazon workers and their supporters launched strikes and demonstrations in more than 20 countries on Black Friday, one of the busiest periods of the year for online retail, demanding higher pay, safer working conditions and guarantees of trade union rights, Anadolu Agency reports.

Actions will continue until Cyber Monday

The four-day Make Amazon Pay campaign was organized by UNI Global Union and Progressive International. According to the organizers, it will continue until Cyber Monday.

Germany's ver.di trade union called for strikes at 11 Amazon facilities. Trade unions in India announced rallies at at least 23 locations across the country. Demonstrations are also planned in Poland, Brazil, Japan and South Africa. The U.S. Teamsters union is set to hold protests in Los Angeles and Chicago on Monday.

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Demands and the company’s position

The campaign, being held for the seventh consecutive year, calls on Amazon to recognize workers’ right to collective bargaining, improve workplace safety, pay its fair share of taxes and take into account the environmental impact of its operations.

The actions are taking place two weeks after about 800 Amazon warehouse workers in the Canadian province of British Columbia concluded the company’s first legally binding collective agreement in North America. The three-year agreement, reached through arbitration, provides for wage increases, improved leave conditions and severance payments. In a statement cited by Sky News, Amazon said it offers competitive pay, benefits and safe working conditions, and directly employs more than 1.5 million people worldwide.

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