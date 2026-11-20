In Germany, the political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has several accounts with Deutsche Bank. As Der Spiegel reports, the bank’s internal correspondence indicates that employees called for servicing of these accounts to be discontinued several years ago. At the same time, the bank did not rush to make such a decision.

Internal correspondence

According to the publication, Deutsche Bank employees raised the issue of closing AfD accounts. The headline of the Der Spiegel article states that these relations are “simply incompatible with our values.”

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The available description of the investigation does not contain details of the correspondence, including the number of accounts, the dates of internal discussions, or the bank’s final decisions.

Der Spiegel publication

The article was published on November 20, 2026, as part of the “Inside Deutsche Bank” series. Its authors are listed as Marcel Rosenbach and Wolf Wiedmann-Schmidt. The headline presentation of the publication also mentions AfD leader Tino Chrupalla, alongside whom the words “Mehr als unglücklich” are cited.

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