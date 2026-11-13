Probation service workers in England and Wales who are members of the Napo trade union have voted to strike over pay levels and excessive workloads. As The Guardian reports, the union also backed an overtime ban and other forms of protest without stopping work, which are likely to begin on November 23. A full strike is planned for later.

Vote on pay and workload

Napo said it held the ballot over a 5% pay rise proposed by ministers, which the union described as insufficient, as well as the lack of workload reductions. The union had demanded a 12% pay increase.

Some 85% of those voting backed action short of a strike over pay, while 74% supported strike action. In the workload ballot, 87% backed action without stopping work and 75% supported a strike.

Napo general secretary Ian Lawrence said the results reflected workers' dissatisfaction with pay and workload conditions. According to him, the workload had been at crisis level even before the introduction of the new early prisoner release scheme. Napo also said that probation workers' salaries had stagnated since 2010, while reception staff earn only slightly more than the minimum wage.

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Pressure from early prisoner releases

Probation workers monitor offenders' behaviour, rehabilitation and electronic tags, and can return them to prison for new offences or breaches of release conditions. After the launch in October of an early release scheme intended to reduce prison overcrowding, pressure on these workers increased. By the end of the year, about 2,500 offenders are expected to be released under the scheme, including people convicted of sexual offences, domestic abusers and stalkers.

The Ministry of Justice said it is recruiting another 1,300 trainee probation officers for the 2026–2027 financial year as part of a £700 million investment package running until the 2028–2029 financial year. The department said it has plans in place for protest action so that offenders continue to be subject to the same strict supervision.

The Institute for Government noted that the slow pace of staff recruitment means probation workers remain overburdened and unprepared to cope with additional demand. As of March 2026, nine probation service divisions, or 8% of their total number, had vacancy rates of at least 40%.

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