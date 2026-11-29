After 12.6% of the votes were counted in Spain’s parliamentary election, the centre-right People’s Party and the far-right Vox could, according to preliminary data, form a governing majority in the country’s 350-seat parliament.

Projected distribution of seats

According to Spain’s Interior Ministry, the People’s Party was projected to win 129 parliamentary seats and Vox 47. Together, this would amount to 176 seats, giving the parties a majority in parliament. As Politico reports, with such results the two political forces could form a coalition.

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Socialists’ result

The Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were projected to win 113 seats in parliament. The vote took place on Sunday, November 29. In Madrid, opposition leader and president of the People’s Party Alberto Nunez Feijoo cast his vote. Vote counting was still ongoing at the time of publication, so the data remained preliminary.

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