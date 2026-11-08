Sharjah ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has presented his 219th published work, the historical novel Al Julanda Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. The presentation took place at the Sharjah International Book Fair in the presence of Sharjah Deputy Ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Sharjah Book Authority Chairperson Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

As The National reports, the author said he wrote the novel in five days, while its printing took half a day. The five-chapter book was published by Al Qasimi Publications.

The story of Sheikh Khalid

The novel is dedicated to Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, a 19th-century figure. Based on historical documents, the narrative spans 38 years of his life: his removal from power, sea voyages, imprisonment and attempts to reunite with his childhood beloved.

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The book is set in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Muscat and Lengeh, a historic port city on Iran’s southern coast. One episode tells of the rescue of a stranger who was drowning off the coast of Muscat. Another storyline concerns Khalid’s love for Amina bint Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohsen Al Zain: after their separation, she married the ruler of Lengeh, and after her husband’s death, she died before her marriage to Khalid could take place.

Origin of the title

The novel’s title comes from the nickname Al Julanda, which over time became better known than the protagonist’s name. According to the book, Khalid was given this name by Mahra bint Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, his father’s wife, who helped raise him. The nickname is connected to Al Julanda Al Azdi, the pre-Islamic ruler of Oman, and reflects the Omani origins of her family.

Sheikh Sultan said he has been engaged in historical and literary research for 54 years. He also urged students and young researchers to work with primary sources and historical documents. Oman was the guest of honour at the Sharjah Book Fair this year.

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