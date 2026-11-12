Japan’s ruling coalition has begun talks on revising the country’s defense strategy. One of the central topics was the possible acquisition by the Maritime Self-Defense Force of submarines with nuclear power plants, The Japan Times reports.

The Japan Innovation Party, the coalition’s junior partner, is calling for the introduction of submarines with “next-generation propulsion systems” and a transition from diesel-powered vessels to those equipped with nuclear reactors. According to the publication, the idea also has substantial support within the Liberal Democratic Party.

Updating defense documents

If the coalition reaches an agreement, the need for such submarines could be set out in defense documents that are to be revised by the end of the year. These include the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy and the Defense Buildup Program.

Submarines with nuclear power plants are faster than diesel-powered ones, can generate more electricity for onboard systems and can remain underwater longer. Such vessels are currently operated by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — and India. Australia and South Korea are also working to obtain such capabilities.

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Costs, personnel and legislative restrictions

At the same time, implementing the plan will require substantial resources. Japan does not have the necessary domestic infrastructure to develop and maintain nuclear submarines, although the country is one of the global leaders in conventional submarine technology.

A separate problem is the need for nuclear engineers, reactor maintenance specialists, inspectors and training personnel. Population aging and difficulties recruiting for the Self-Defense Forces pose an additional challenge.

The current interpretation of Japan’s Basic Act on Atomic Energy prohibits the use of nuclear facilities for non-civilian purposes. Therefore, the government will have to resolve this legislative issue before moving on to procurement. The initiative could also trigger political debate due to public concerns about nuclear technology and the risk of accidents.

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