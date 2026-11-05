Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly on November 4 failed to block the renewal of the mandate of Supreme Court Justice Patricia Solano, who heads the court’s criminal chamber, Sala Tercera. She will automatically begin a second eight-year term on November 6.

At least 38 votes out of the 57 lawmakers in the unicameral parliament were needed to reject the renewal of Solano’s mandate. Thirty lawmakers from the ruling Pueblo Soberano party voted against her renewal, The Rio Times reports.

Parliamentary vote

Pueblo Soberano holds 31 seats in the Legislative Assembly, but one of its lawmakers was absent during the vote. Even with the support of all present party representatives, the party could not independently secure the required two-thirds of the votes.

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Before the vote, the parliamentary committee on judicial appointments recommended not renewing Solano’s mandate, including with the votes of lawmakers from the ruling party. Opposition forces defended her work and described the attempt to remove her as politically motivated.

Arguments of the sides and the judge’s work

Lawmakers from the ruling party stated that judicial independence should not be a shield from accountability for the slow work of the courts. Critics of their initiative linked it to Solano’s vote in July 2025: she was then one of three judges who supported lifting the immunity of then-President Rodrigo Chaves so that he could stand trial in a criminal case.

Patricia Solano has worked in the judicial system since 1988. She was first elected to the Supreme Court on November 6, 2018, also with 38 votes. Since June 2020, she has headed Sala Tercera, the chamber that hears appeals in criminal cases. Along with her, the Legislative Assembly renewed the mandates of Justices Julia Varela and Jorge Araia, despite objections from the ruling party.

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