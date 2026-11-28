In Taiwan’s local elections on November 28, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party won 10 of the 22 races for mayoral and county magistrate posts. This is five more than the party had following the previous local elections four years ago, UPI reports.

Opposition retains Taipei

The main opposition Kuomintang party won 10 races, compared with 14 victories in the previous elections. At the same time, it retained control of the capital, Taipei, and neighboring New Taipei.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, a Kuomintang representative, was re-elected for a second term, defeating Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen. Shen is a former civil defense activist sanctioned by China. He is also a co-founder of Kuma Academy, which provides civil defense courses for Taiwan residents in the event of a Chinese invasion.

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Parties’ positions on China

The Democratic Progressive Party is led by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te. According to The Guardian, the Chinese Communist Party considers him a separatist who opposes Beijing’s plans to establish control over Taiwan. China says that Taiwan is part of its territory.

The Kuomintang advocates closer relations with China but does not support Chinese rule over the island. International Crisis Group analyst William Yang told The Guardian that the Kuomintang’s success in Taipei and New Taipei would be a relief for China.

After the results were announced, Puma Shen conceded defeat and said that the choice of Taipei residents was a victory for the city and democracy.

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