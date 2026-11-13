In Japan, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, have begun working-level talks on updating key security documents. The proposed changes are intended to strengthen military deterrence, prepare the country for a prolonged conflict and reduce vulnerability to economic coercion, the South China Morning Post reports.

The government is expected to approve updates to the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program, adopted in 2022, in December. Tokyo considers Beijing its “greatest strategic challenge.”

Drones, missiles and artificial intelligence

Priorities for the review include unmanned systems, long-range missiles, integrated air and missile defense, as well as the ability to sustain combat operations for a long time. According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the plan also provides for strengthening joint operations of Japan’s Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces.

Special attention is to be given to capabilities that would prevent an adversary from achieving its objectives. This could be significant for Japan’s southwestern islands, located near Taiwan. Tokyo also plans to introduce an artificial intelligence-based decision-making system at the Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Operations Command.

Japan is considering closer defense-industrial cooperation with the United States and the possibility of expanding production at state-owned plants operated by the private sector. To address personnel shortages, the government wants to optimize command structures and units, primarily in forward-deployed formations.

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Spending and escalation risk

According to Reuters, Japan is discussing a defense program worth between 70 trillion and 80 trillion yen, or between $437 billion and $500 billion, for fiscal years 2027–2031. By comparison, the current plan provides for about 43 trillion yen. The final amount of funding has not yet been determined; politicians are also considering the possibility of a study on nuclear-powered submarines, but no decision to acquire them has been made.

China has repeatedly criticized the planned changes. On November 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Tokyo of using China as a pretext for military expansion and accelerating remilitarization.

Misato Matsuoka, an associate professor at Teikyo University, believes that Japan seeks to undermine Beijing’s confidence in its ability to achieve its goals through limited force or economic pressure. At the same time, she warned that strengthening Japanese capabilities could prompt Chinese military countermeasures and heighten regional tensions. According to her, deterrence cannot replace diplomacy or resolve political disputes between the two countries.

In addition to defense, Tokyo intends to reduce economic dependencies that Beijing could exploit during a crisis. According to Kyodo News, the updated National Security Strategy may include the concept of “collective resilience” — cooperation with partner countries and developing states to diversify supplies of critical minerals, energy and food.

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