Iraq’s ruling Shiite alliance faces split — Asharq Al-Awsat

Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework faces a split over disputes surrounding Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, the disarmament of armed groups, and the distribution of government posts. Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing sources close to the alliance.

According to the outlet’s interlocutors, polarization within the coalition has intensified due to competing political interests, disagreements over the financial crisis, and a struggle for vacant and already allocated positions. Some forces support al-Zaidi, while others question his governance of the state and, according to the sources, obstruct efforts to disarm the groups.

Public conflict between allies

Tensions became public last Saturday when Khalid al-Marsoumi, a member of the Reconstruction and Development Alliance, called for former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki to be held accountable. Al-Marsoumi accused him of destroying society and spreading discord, referring to the loss of nearly one-third of Iraq’s territory to داعش in 2014, when al-Maliki headed the government.

Al-Maliki’s media office chief, Hisham al-Rikabi, responded by saying that opponents were using the tragedies of Iraqis in political disputes. Meanwhile, the parliamentary bloc of the Reconstruction and Development Alliance announced that it was suspending participation in parliamentary sessions. It cited systematic violations, irresponsible conduct by certain lawmakers, and, it said, a campaign to discredit the alliance and its leadership.

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Weapons, posts and external pressure

Political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari named the distribution of posts, the consideration of corruption cases, and control over weapons as the main sources of dispute. In his assessment, most members of the Coordination Framework support keeping weapons in the hands of armed groups, although not all parties share this position.

The analyst also pointed to a leadership rivalry between Nouri al-Maliki and former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The outlet’s sources claim that al-Zaidi is dissatisfied with attempts by certain parties to limit his powers and pressure him through the fight against corruption and the disarmament of groups.

Al-Shammari noted that Iran has been the main external factor that has so far restrained the disintegration of the Coordination Framework. At the same time, he stressed that Iranian influence does not guarantee the alliance’s preservation.

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