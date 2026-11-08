The rights holders to Elvis Presley's music and the publisher of some of Eminem's most famous recordings have filed lawsuits against Suno. They claim that the artificial intelligence service illegally generates music and lyrics that imitate these artists, The Verge reports.

Presley rights holders' claims

Representatives of Presley's rights holders said that Suno violated Tennessee's Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act, known as the ELVIS Act. According to the publication, this law prohibits AI companies from cloning singers' voices.

In the lawsuit, lawyers claim that Suno encoded the artists' identities, work, creativity, and time into its system and uses this to make money. They also said that the company reproduces without a license in seconds what takes performers years to master and perfect.

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Suno's position

Suno spokesperson Kat McCormack told The Verge that the company was created to help users make new original music, rather than to use artists' names or likenesses. According to her, the platform prohibits prompts containing specific performers' names and song titles, and also engages third-party providers to check uploaded audio files and lyrics for possible violations.

The new lawsuits are similar to a case filed in September by Jason Isbell together with other plaintiffs. In that case, the plaintiffs claimed that Suno created imitations of them, but did not directly allege copyright infringement. The Verge notes that the company is also already facing lawsuits from Sony, UMG, Isbell, and Reservoir.

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