In Bangkok, Thailand, a court found Thai human rights defender and activist Arnon Nampa guilty on a new charge of insulting the monarchy. As a result, his total prison sentence exceeded 34 years, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New sentence

According to the human rights group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Nampa and four other people were sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. The activist's lawyer, Krisadang Nutchararut, confirmed the decision to AFP and said that the charges were linked to a 2020 protest near the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank.

Three of the five convicted individuals were already serving separate sentences for insulting the monarchy. According to Nutchararut, the new sentence increased Nampa's total prison term to more than 34 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

2020 protests

The 42-year-old Nampa gained prominence during the youth protests of 2020, whose participants demanded reforms to the military-drafted constitution as well as the monarchy. He has been behind bars since 2023 due to several convictions in cases involving insulting the monarchy related to protests and his social media posts.

During the rally near Siam Commercial Bank, Nampa demanded greater transparency regarding the transfer of the bank's shares from the Crown Property Bureau. According to SCBx, King Vajiralongkorn is the largest shareholder in Siam Commercial Bank's parent company, with a 23.6% stake.

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