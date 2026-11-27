The Israeli human rights organization Public Committee Against Torture in Israel said that torture is systematically used against Palestinian detainees with government approval. The organization claims that Israel’s law enforcement system does not seek to prevent such practices, Anadolu Agency reports.

Complaints of violence

In its report, “Stained by Torture: Palestinian Detainees in the Israeli Judicial System,” the organization analyzed 42 complaints that it helped file over the past decade. They concerned, among other things, prolonged sleep deprivation, forcing men and women to remain in painful positions, and other forms of severe physical violence.

The committee said that testimony obtained under torture makes its way from interrogation rooms to the police, prosecutors, courts, and the detention system. According to the rights advocates, such materials become part of cases, influence court rulings, and are used as grounds for convicting Palestinians.

The organization also said that judges may see bruises on detainees and hear their complaints of violence but fail to take effective measures to stop or investigate such cases. At the same time, these courts subsequently consider evidence obtained during interrogations.

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Warning over the death penalty

The committee warned that attempts to carry out executions in Israel for the first time since 1962 could affect Palestinians convicted on the basis of confessions obtained under torture, regardless of their truthfulness.

According to the agency, on March 30, the Knesset gave final approval to a law providing for the execution of Palestinian prisoners; it entered into force in May in the occupied West Bank. The law provides for the hanging of Palestinians whom military courts find guilty of intentionally killing Israelis during attacks classified by Israel as terrorist. The UN called on Israel to repeal the law, while Human Rights Watch called it discriminatory.

On May 11, the Knesset also passed a separate law on a special military court for detainees from the Gaza Strip accused of involvement in certain attacks. It allows death sentences to be handed down by a majority vote of judges.

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