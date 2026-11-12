The human rights group First Department has gained access to a confidential registry maintained by Rosfinmonitoring of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. It includes people whom the Russian authorities suspect of involvement in terrorism, extremism, sabotage, or the financing of such activities, Meduza reports.

Registry for financial institutions

Unlike the public list of extremists and terrorists, this registry has not been made public. According to First Department's assessment, Rosfinmonitoring maintains it under Article 7.4 of Federal Law No. 115-FZ on countering the legalization of criminally obtained income and the financing of terrorism.

The decision to add people to the list is made by Rosfinmonitoring's interdepartmental commission for countering terrorism financing. The agency then sends the lists to financial institutions. The registry contains personal data and the commission's decisions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More than 3,000 names

People included on the closed list may face almost the same restrictions as those listed in the public registry, including the blocking of bank accounts. First Department has published a searchable database containing more than 3,000 people.

They include journalists Leonid Parfyonov and Andrey Loshak, musicians Boris Grebenshchikov and Vera Musayelyan, film critic Anton Dolin, and director Vitaly Mansky. First Department lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov warned that inclusion in such a registry may indicate interest in a person from Russian law enforcement or security agencies and the possible opening of criminal proceedings.

Read us on