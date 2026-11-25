In Israel, the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI), in a new report, accused the Shin Bet security service of torturing Palestinian detainees during interrogations. The organization also said that the Justice Ministry unit MAVTAN, which oversees the handling of complaints about Shin Bet interrogations, conceals such cases. As The Jerusalem Post reports, of more than 1,680 complaints of ill-treatment during interrogations filed in 2001–2024, the inspector recommended opening criminal investigations in only five cases.

According to PCATI, all five cases were subsequently closed without charges, trials, or convictions. Israeli authorities rejected all allegations of torture, but acknowledged that enhanced interrogation methods were sometimes used to prevent imminent terrorist attacks under the “ticking bomb” scenario. The authorities say this approach is permitted by the High Court of Justice.

Enhanced interrogation methods

In responses to 37 complaints filed by PCATI, on which the organization received decisions in 2016–2026, MAVTAN acknowledged the use of enhanced interrogation methods in 11 cases. At the same time, the oversight body concluded that these actions did not constitute torture and were justified by circumstances related to the risk of an imminent attack.

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PCATI disagrees with this approach and says that the ban on torture has no exceptions regardless of the allegations against a detainee. The organization also believes that the “ticking bomb” principle, which should be applied only in exceptional situations, is used much more frequently.

Oversight of interrogations

According to PCATI, since 2018, footage from some interrogation rooms has been transmitted via a closed audiovisual channel, which is sometimes viewed randomly by an inspector. The organization claims that this video data is not stored, meaning that when there is a complaint from a detainee and denials by interrogators, there is no complete objective record to verify the different versions.

According to the publication, MAVTAN reviews thousands of hours of interrogations annually. Since the body was established in 2014, it has in dozens of cases demanded changes to Shin Bet procedures or issued reprimands to service employees. MAVTAN believes these disciplinary measures affect interrogators’ careers and subsequent interrogation practices, while PCATI calls them insufficient.

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