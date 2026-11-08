In the Netherlands, the human rights organization Safeguard Defenders said that the network of China’s so-called overseas police stations has not ceased operating but is expanding. A report presented at the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China states that there are at least 1,247 officially designated overseas contact points in at least 91 countries.

As Taipei Times reports, the report, “The Formula for Repression: China’s Global Network to Control Communities,” concerns the activities of 74 Chinese authorities and Chinese Communist Party structures. According to the document, they operate through designated contact points under the direction of the CCP’s United Front Work Department.

A network to control the diaspora

Safeguard Defenders asserts that these structures are used to monitor Chinese diaspora communities. The organization said that the cited number may not reflect the full scale of the activity and called Beijing’s claims that overseas police stations had been closed false.

According to the report’s authors, since the end of 2024, China has adopted five new national policies providing for the expansion of such activity abroad. The report links this to the spread of the “grid management” system, which, in the organization’s assessment, is used for mass surveillance, control and repression.

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The report’s author, Laura Harth, said that this structure should be described not as separate police stations but as a “networked system.” According to her, it continues to operate under the guise of legitimate community services and creates conditions of surveillance and coercion for diaspora communities.

Proposals for democratic states

Luke de Pulford, co-founder and executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, proposed that democratic countries introduce foreign agent registration systems and establish criminal liability for violations. In his view, organizations linked to the CCP’s United Front Work Department should be required to register regardless of changes to their public name.

He also called on governments to publish annual reports on Chinese interference, create reporting channels for affected diaspora communities, and expand contacts with Taiwanese elected representatives, pro-democracy activists and human rights defenders.

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