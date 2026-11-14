The Taiz Human Rights Center said that 51 civilians were killed and another 85 injured as a result of Houthi attacks in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province between November 1 and 12. As Anadolu Agency reports, the center attributed the casualties to ballistic missile strikes, artillery shelling, sniper and gunfire, as well as mines.

Children and women among the casualties

According to the center, 13 children and three women were among those killed. Of the 85 injured, 30 were children and 16 were women.

Rights advocates also said that three attacks on the Al-Najd market in Al-Misrakh district, the village of Al-Atawer in Hayfan district, and the Al-Hadara popular market in Al-Waziya district resulted in the deaths of 43 civilians and injuries to another 30 people.

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Other reported consequences of the attacks

The center’s statement also mentions the abduction of civilians, raids on homes, the destruction of individual residences, as well as attacks on property, medical and educational facilities. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the reported figures.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said they intend to continue Operation Dawn of Yemen, launched on October 5. According to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, its goal is to restore state institutions under Houthi control and regain control of the capital, Sanaa. Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified since July, particularly in Taiz province.

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