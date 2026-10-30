The Sudanese diaspora and international human rights organizations have criticized the candidacy of Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh for the post of UN secretary-general. Critics link their objections to Nusseibeh’s denial of allegations that the United Arab Emirates supported the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, The Guardian reports.

The UAE nominated Nusseibeh last week to replace António Guterres, whose second five-year term as UN secretary-general ends this year. Until 2024, Nusseibeh was the UAE’s representative to the UN.

Criticism over the war in Sudan

For several years, human rights organizations have documented evidence which, they say, indicates UAE support for the Rapid Support Forces. This formation is fighting against the Sudanese army and has been accused of atrocities during the war. The UN said that the attack on the city of El Fasher in October 2025 bore signs of genocide.

Sudanese activist for democracy and women’s rights Gala al-Karib said that Nusseibeh has no experience of acting independently of her country’s policy toward Sudan. Ibrahim Alduma, co-founder of the human rights organization Sudan Action Hub, believes that her election could undermine the trust of people affected by the war in the UN.

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Former Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth said that Nusseibeh had denied the UAE’s role in arming and supporting the Rapid Support Forces, despite the facts he cited. Human Rights Watch representative Bruno Stagno Ugarte also said that Nusseibeh’s dismissal of UN reports on the UAE’s ties to this formation had harmed justice and accountability.

The candidate’s position and the selection procedure

In a statement on Tuesday, Nusseibeh called the Rapid Support Forces’ crimes horrific and promised to support the work of UN missions on fact-finding, ensuring accountability, and transitional justice regarding the war in Sudan. She also said that she had taken leave from her government post in the UAE, given the independence obligations entailed by the position of UN secretary-general.

To be elected, a candidate must receive at least nine of the 15 votes in the UN Security Council and not be vetoed by the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, or Russia. During an informal vote earlier this month, former Costa Rican vice president Rebeca Grynspan was the narrow leader in the race, but she and other candidates each received at least two votes against from permanent members of the Security Council.

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