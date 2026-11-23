Israeli human rights organization Physicians for Human Rights Israel has said that Palestinian medical workers are being systematically obstructed in the occupied West Bank of Palestine. As The National reports, the organization’s report says that Israeli military forces and settlers resort to violence, restrictions and obstruction targeting ambulances and medical clinics.

Increase in the number of incidents

The report’s authors called ambulances and clinics “direct targets of abuse, obstruction and violence.” In their view, this indicates a shift in Israeli policy, while practices used in Gaza are increasingly being repeated in the West Bank.

The report cites data from the organizations Insecurity Insight and Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. According to their calculations, 93 cases of violence or obstruction of the healthcare system were recorded in the West Bank in 2022, while in 2024 there were already 422 such cases.

The researchers noted that after October 2023, not only the number of incidents increased, but also the intensity of violence, the forms of obstruction and the overall harm to emergency medical care.

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Testimonies of medics near Nablus

Twenty-five Palestinian medical workers near Nablus were interviewed for the report. The organization identified three types of violations they described: restrictions on the movement of medical workers, direct attacks on emergency teams and regular humiliation of staff.

One emergency worker said that due to military activity by Israeli forces, an ambulance had to seek a detour to a village. According to him, by the time the patient was taken to a clinic, the patient had lost consciousness.

Another paramedic from the southern part of the Nablus area said that during the evacuation of wounded people from an olive grove, medics, according to him, came under fire from Israeli forces and settlers. Another ambulance worker said that an Israeli soldier threatened him, checked his phone and smashed the device.

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