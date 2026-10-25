Israeli human rights organizations said that about 1,200 Palestinian civilians had been forcibly displaced due to an Israel Defense Forces operation in Hebron in the West Bank. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing representatives of several organizations.

The Israeli army announced that it is conducting an operation in the Al-Jalada and Ein-Deir-Baha areas near the military checkpoint at the entrance to Hebron. The military said its purpose was to search for attackers and weapons; the operation also involves the demolition of structures.

Statements on the impact on civilians

The Palestinian administration called the military's actions collective punishment. Hebron Mayor Yousef Zuheir al-Jabari told Reuters that another approximately 1,300 people could lose their homes, in addition to the 1,200 already displaced. He also claimed that the military had destroyed shops, factories, homes and roads in the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Milena Ansari, director of the Palestinian territories department at Physicians for Human Rights Israel, said that the operation had already affected patients' access to medical care. According to the organization, ambulance crews have to transfer patients between vehicles at checkpoints. In particular, a six-month-old child with a lung infection waited two days to be transferred from a hospital in Ramallah to Hebron.

Appeal to the military

Ansari warned that prolonged stays by displaced people in temporary shelters or overcrowded relatives' homes could worsen their health. She pointed to risks for people with chronic illnesses, including hypertension, diabetes and those who require dialysis, as well as psychological consequences for children.

In a letter to army command, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel said it saw no evidence of a connection between the homes being demolished and the attackers who carried out an attack last week. The organization also referred to Palestinian claims that some residents were taken from their homes at night without being provided shelter, while thousands of people were unable to get to work, schools and the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Read us on