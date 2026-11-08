In the United States, the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund said in an emergency motion to a federal court that the country’s authorities planned to deport 11 Iranian citizens to Iran via Pakistan on the night of November 8. The organization believes the operation could have violated a court order requiring mandatory advance written notice. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Route via Pakistan

According to the fund, ten men and one woman were to be flown from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to Islamabad with a refueling stop in Georgia, the country. They were then planned to be transferred to Iran on November 10. The detainees were issued 15-day Pakistani transit visas, according to the organization.

The motion states that late on November 7, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) transferred the 11 detainees from detention centers in Florence and Eloy to Mesa, Arizona. The charter flight was scheduled to depart at around 4:00, but there was no confirmation that it had departed as scheduled.

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Claim of a violation of the order

The fund also reported that on Friday, an Iranian official met with seven male detainees at a detention center in Arizona. According to the motion, he informed them of the route and showed them an official flight manifest with the names of all 11 people.

The fund claims that the planned transfer contradicted an order by Federal Judge Ana C. Reyes dated October 15. It requires the government to provide written notice at least five business days before transferring an Iranian citizen to Iran or to a third country coordinating such a transfer. According to the rights advocates, the administration filed an ex parte notice with the court on Tuesday, meaning only three business days had passed before the Sunday flight.

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