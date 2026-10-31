Disappearances of children and young men have become more frequent in recent weeks in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and its outskirts. Local human rights sources suggest that representatives of the Houthi movement may be luring them into military camps, training them in combat skills and sending them to the front without the knowledge or consent of their families, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

According to these sources, around 13 children and young men have disappeared in different areas of Sanaa since the beginning of October. Most of them were between 15 and 23 years old. Some of those who disappeared were later found in Houthi military camps or at the front after they were allegedly subjected to combat training without their families’ knowledge, the sources said.

Families search for the missing on their own

Human rights sources say that children and young men are disappearing from schools, streets and residential neighborhoods. Their families are searching for information independently and seeking help through social media. According to this information, Houthi-controlled security forces do not respond to missing-person reports and do not provide information about the whereabouts of the people.

Since the beginning of the year, hundreds of disappearances of children and young men have been reported in Sanaa and other cities under Houthi control, the sources said. Some families still do not know where their relatives are.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the cases that became known over the past two days were the disappearance of 16-year-old Amjad Noman al-Sarouhi from the Al-Ansi area in the central part of the Ma'in district, as well as 22-year-old Mukhtar Abdullah Hassan al-Rifai, who disappeared near the Khazir market on the outskirts of the capital.

Suspicions of recruitment

According to the outlet, one family searched for five days for a minor who disappeared in Sanaa two months ago. A Houthi representative later told them that the boy was in a military camp in the north of the city. A relative told the outlet that the boy had been lured to the camp and given combat training without his family’s knowledge.

A Sanaa resident named Mujib, the father of four children, said that families are afraid to let their children go even on ordinary errands. According to him, parents want their children to be able to study and lead normal lives without the risk of recruitment and being sent to the front.

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