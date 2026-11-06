Rights defender Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, have filed appeals with the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan against the anti-terrorism court’s convictions in a security breach case. They also requested the suspension of their sentences and their release on bail pending the appeals, Dawn reports.

On October 29, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad sentenced each of them to 10 years in prison in this case. The court also imposed one-year prison terms and fines of 50,000 Pakistani rupees each for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties. They were each given another two years in prison for assaulting or using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out duties.

Arguments of the defence

Lawyers Faisal Siddiqui, Riasat Ali Azad and Zainab Janjua said in the appeals that the trial court did not ensure a fair trial and that the proceedings were unlawful and arbitrary. According to them, the charges were framed without providing the required copies of documents, while a plea of not guilty was recorded on behalf of the appellants although they had not made such a plea.

The defence also maintains that some of the prosecution evidence, including testimony from three witnesses, was heard without the presence of Mazari-Hazir, Chattha and their lawyers. The appeals also challenge the holding of proceedings in prison: the lawyers described it as resembling a secret trial and said the couple were not allowed to communicate properly and confidentially with their defence counsel.

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In the defence’s view, the prosecution failed to prove the purpose or intent required for the application of anti-terrorism legislation. The appeal noted that the court itself described the incident as ordinary, while the evidence, according to the lawyers, showed that the couple were heading to court when they were stopped near a barrier. The appellants are seeking to have the conviction set aside and to be acquitted.

Call by human rights organisations

Separately, 23 international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, Alliance for Lawyers at Risk, Lawyers for Lawyers and PEN Norway, called on Pakistani authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Mazari-Hazir and Chattha. In a joint statement, the organisations condemned what they described as the widespread abuse of the criminal justice system against the two lawyers.

They expressed concern that anti-terrorism legislation is being used to criminally prosecute and intimidate lawyers engaged in human rights work. The organisations also said that the proceedings at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi did not meet fair trial standards: according to their information, the defendants were held in a cage-like structure in the courtroom, which made communication with the defence difficult.

The statement recalled that on September 17, the Supreme Court suspended the couple’s 17-year sentences in a case concerning social media posts, after which they were detained again. The organisations called for a review of the use of anti-terrorism legislation and the PECA law against lawyers, journalists, human rights defenders and peaceful critics.

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