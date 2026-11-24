Rachel Kyte, the United Kingdom's special representative for climate change, called for an urgent reform of the UN climate summit mechanism after COP31 negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, ended without an agreement. It was the first time in 17 years that participating countries failed to reach a consensus, Politico Europe reports.

Why the agreement was not adopted

The United Kingdom, the EU, many developing states, and small island countries rejected the draft final document. It did not mention fossil fuels, which cause global warming.

Kyte called rejecting the document a difficult political decision but considered it the right one. In her view, agreeing on a compromise text could have left the next conference with a disordered package of agreements.

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Proposals for change

The British representative said countries should review COP bureaucratic procedures and the decision-making process. Currently, final conference texts must be agreed by consensus among nearly 200 states. According to her, many countries are ready to discuss changing this approach.

Kyte also criticized the influence of the host country and the summit presidency on negotiations. She noted that Turkey and Australia, which co-hosted COP31, emphasized a new electrification target despite objections from many countries.

She called for making the conferences more compact and focusing them on combating climate change, as well as financing decarbonization and adaptation in poorer states. COP32 is scheduled to take place in November 2027 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

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