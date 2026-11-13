Zambia’s representative, Pamela Mubanga, according to the BBC, withdrew from the 75th Miss Universe pageant, whose final is scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. The reason was difficulties obtaining a U.S. visa, The Independent reports.

Difficulties for contestants from Africa

Rosanna Hall, who is set to represent Zimbabwe, said in a social media video that on the day of her planned flight to Puerto Rico, she had not received the required travel authorization. According to her, her team tried to secure visa approval amid partial U.S. restrictions for citizens of Zimbabwe and other countries.

Hall said other African contestants were facing similar difficulties. South Sudan’s representative, Amilia Deng, wrote in a comment under Hall’s video that her participation also remained in question. Two days earlier, Miss Universe organizers had welcomed Deng as South Sudan’s first representative in the history of the pageant.

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U.S. visa restrictions

The Miss Universe organization in Zambia said that 25-year-old Mubanga withdrew from the competition because of presidential travel restrictions affecting Zambia and other African countries. According to the BBC, the restrictions affected five other African states.

Donald Trump’s Presidential Proclamation No. 10998, which took effect in January, provides for restrictions on entry and visa issuance for citizens of 39 countries, as well as people holding Palestinian Authority travel documents. The United States has fully suspended visa issuance to citizens of 19 countries, including South Sudan. Partial restrictions apply to another 19 states, including Zambia and Zimbabwe. Contestants began arriving in Puerto Rico for registration on November 8, and the final is scheduled for November 24.

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