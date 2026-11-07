Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged the United States to de-escalate the war with Iran. He said he would continue diplomatic appeals to Washington, linking the conflict to its impact on global trade and the cost of living in Australia, Anadolu Agency reports.

Commonwealth summit topics

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ABC, Albanese called the results of the US midterm elections highly significant and said they were one of the main topics of the meeting of Commonwealth heads of government. In the elections held on Tuesday, Democrats gained control of the US House of Representatives and won a majority of governorships.

According to the Australian prime minister, summit participants seek an end to the war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. He also linked the situation to inflation in the global economy and the need to preserve conditions for free trade.

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Appeal to Washington

Albanese noted that he had already publicly and directly told US President Donald Trump about the need for de-escalation. At the same time, he does not consider it necessary to take a tougher stance toward the American president and plans to act diplomatically in Australia’s interests.

The United States and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on February 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, and a memorandum of understanding was signed in June as part of efforts to conclude a peace agreement, but the conflict remains unresolved.

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