Australia’s prime minister has not ruled out introducing income testing for recipients of home battery subsidies under a A$7.2 billion program. The issue is being discussed as the government searches for budget savings, ABC News Australia reports.

Search for budget savings

Environment Minister Murray Watt said all ministers had been asked to identify savings opportunities in their departments ahead of the mid-year budget update. At the same time, he described the Cheaper Home Batteries Scheme as extremely successful.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Australia’s Treasury is preparing options to reduce the program, including lowering the subsidy for the upfront cost of a battery. The discount currently covers about 25% of the equipment’s price.

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Energy Minister Chris Bowen said that about 600,000 home batteries have been installed in Australia since the program began in 2025. According to him, such systems also help reduce prices for all consumers, including those who do not have them.

Opposition’s position

In May, the subsidy conditions were already changed to prevent the program’s funds from being depleted too quickly. The opposition Coalition called for the program to be abolished entirely. Shadow Energy Minister Dan Tehan called it dangerous and too expensive, and said that scrapping the subsidy could help combat inflation.

Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson said the opposition seeks to abolish government programs that, in its view, fuel inflation. In response, Watt accused the opposition of blocking A$10 billion in savings currently before the Senate.

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