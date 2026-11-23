Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever headed to King Philippe after morning budget talks ended without an agreement. As Politico Europe reports, the five-party coalition government has found itself on the brink of crisis amid disputes over reducing the deficit.

Budget disputes

De Wever sought to overcome differences between the Dutch-speaking Socialist Party and the coalition’s centrist and centre-right partners. The sides are discussing a budget deal that is intended to reduce Belgium’s deficit by €10 billion.

Monday morning’s talks lasted two hours, but no agreement was reached. Economy Minister David Clarinval of the French-speaking centre-right Reformist Movement told journalists after the meeting that there was no deal. Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, representing the Dutch-speaking socialists, did not answer journalists’ questions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third visit in a month

De Wever’s meeting with the king began shortly after 11:30. In early November, the prime minister had already offered to resign, but the king gave him additional time to seek a compromise among coalition partners. This visit was De Wever’s third to the palace in less than a month.

Belgium’s deficit in 2025 stands at 5.2% of GDP, exceeding the country’s commitments to the EU. According to the publication, this figure may rise next year. If De Wever abandons efforts to reach an agreement between the governing parties, Belgium may hold early elections.

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