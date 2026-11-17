UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said during a speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London that the country had lost more from Brexit than it had gained. After the UK-EU summit planned for Friday, he intends to discuss possible formats for long-term relations with European leaders, Politico Europe reports.

Review of relations with the EU

At the summit, the sides are expected to sign an agreement on trade in agri-food products, link their emissions trading systems, and establish a new visa system for young people. After this meeting, Burnham intends to discuss options for the UK’s long-term relations with the European Union with EU leaders.

According to the prime minister, this process will take time. The options and their assessment will be presented to help make decisions in the next parliament, while the British people will have the final say, he said.

Burnham also stated that new arrangements within the current parliament would not violate the Labour Party’s 2024 election manifesto. They should improve the existing Brexit agreement and benefit workers facing the cost of living.

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Assessment of Brexit and opponents’ reaction

The prime minister stressed that he does not seek to reopen the disputes of the 2016 referendum. At the same time, he called Brexit what the country’s enemies wanted and described the UK’s departure from the EU as the first domino in a global movement toward isolationism and protectionism.

In Burnham’s view, the UK’s international standing has weakened in the decade since Brexit. He said the country had not cared enough for its allies and institutions, and that the consequences had extended beyond Europe. The hard terms of Brexit, in his assessment, resulted in Britain leaving the EU on poor terms and with negative attitudes between the sides.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who signed the post-Brexit agreement with Brussels in 2020, urged Burnham not to spend his premiership returning to the European question. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in October accused the prime minister of complete betrayal after suggestions of a possible restoration of freedom of movement.

An Ipsos poll conducted in October showed that 56% of Britons would vote to apply to join the EU, while 51% would support holding a referendum after the next general election.

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