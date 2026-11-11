In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that he would likely support a bill to introduce new ethnic self-identification options in the England census — Black English and Asian English. The initiative is intended to allow people to indicate both membership of an ethnic minority and an English identity.

As The Guardian reports, the bill was prepared by Liberal Democrat MP Josh Babarinde. It was supported by parliamentarians from different parties, including former Labour deputy prime minister David Lammy and former Conservative foreign secretary James Cleverly.

The prime minister's position

During Prime Minister's Questions, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said that some MPs had promoted what he described as the racist idea that only white people could be English. He noted that in the census questionnaire, the only option containing the designation English in the ethnicity question is currently found in the White English category.

Burnham replied that he had not reviewed the details of the document but was inclined to support it. He also spoke approvingly of Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who rejected an ethnic principle for defining English identity. The prime minister said that politicians should unite against attempts to divide society.

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Current census options

In England's census, the English option is available only in the White category. Respondents of Asian, Black, mixed or other backgrounds can choose the designation British, including Asian or Asian British, but do not have the option to indicate an English ethnic identity.

According to the publication, around 11% of UK-born people in England and Wales belong to ethnic minorities. The censuses in Scotland and Wales already include options such as Scottish Asian and Black Welsh. Babarinde said that under the current rules, 60% of England's World Cup squad would technically not be classified as English.

The bill was introduced under the ten-minute rule procedure. It will not receive parliamentary time for consideration and will have no chance of becoming law unless the government allocates time for it in the House of Commons.

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