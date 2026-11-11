In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his government would continue to pressure Israel to allow the necessary humanitarian aid into Gaza and lift restrictions on its entry. He said this on November 11 during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement in the House of Commons

Burnham described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as severe. He was asked about the recent storm in the enclave.

According to the government media office, the storm flooded more than 70,000 tents and knocked down dozens of war-damaged walls. The prime minister noted that the British government is doing everything possible to influence the Israeli authorities and ensure that the necessary aid reaches Gaza.

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Gaza Civil Defense said that late on Sunday evening, two women and three children were killed in Deir al-Balah when a sand embankment collapsed onto tents of displaced Palestinians.

Sanctions and the West Bank

Burnham also announced further steps on sanctions, primarily related to settlements in the occupied West Bank. According to him, these measures are intended to preserve the possibility of implementing a two-state solution.

He added that the United Kingdom expects the results of negotiations after Israel’s general election, but will continue to adhere to its chosen course.

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