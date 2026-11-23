UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in the House of Commons that any attempt to return the country to the European Union would have to be put to a referendum. Answering a question from Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, he agreed that it would be unthinkable for a prime minister to try to bring Britain back into the EU without such a vote, Anadolu Agency reports.

Returning to the Brexit issue

At the same time, Burnham stressed that he is not currently proposing to hold another referendum on Britain’s decision to leave the EU. According to him, the recent agreement to reset relations, reached on Friday with European leaders, is in line with the election manifesto on which he was elected.

Britain left the EU in 2020 after the 2016 referendum, in which 52% of voters supported leaving the bloc and 48% voted against.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Digital identification and the new agreement

The prime minister also rejected warnings that the new arrangement would require Britain to join the EU’s digital identification system. Responding to Conservative MP David Davis, he said that the country would not join the European Union’s digital wallet scheme.

Burnham also said that too many ties with Europe had been lost after the first Brexit agreement. In his view, Britain should consider different options for its future relationship with the EU’s 27 member states. According to the agency, the new agreement provides for a youth mobility scheme, the removal of most checks on British food exports, and the linking of the UK and EU emissions trading systems.

Read us on