In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would consider “very carefully” the possibility of reducing National Insurance contributions paid by employers for young workers. He made no specific commitments, stressing that such decisions must be made within the budget process, The Guardian reports.

Proposal for employers

An independent report by former Labour health minister Alan Milburn proposed gradually reducing National Insurance contributions for employees under the age of 25. It recommends starting with companies in retail and the hospitality sector to help create jobs for young people.

The report also provides for doubling the threshold after which businesses begin paying contributions for employees aged 21 to 24, from £5,000 to £10,000. Burnham said he would assess both the available evidence and the financial capacity to introduce such changes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Current rules and employment

Employers currently do not pay National Insurance contributions for employees under 21 and apprentices under 25 if their earnings do not exceed £50,270. For employees aged 21 to 24 who are not apprentices, companies pay 15% on annual earnings above £5,000.

According to official data, nearly 1 million people aged 16 to 24 in Britain are not working, studying or undergoing training. Burnham said his approach to reforming the social support system would focus on opportunities for young people and more local delivery of assistance.

Read us on