UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, speaking at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, called on world leaders and industry to make electric vehicles and heat pumps affordable for people with different incomes. As Politico Europe reports, he also reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Affordability of green technologies

Burnham said that over the past five years, the world had not moved fast enough to demonstrate to citizens the benefits of climate policy and electrification for the cost of living. According to him, the electrification of transport, heating and industry should provide cleaner and cheaper energy.

According to the British prime minister, a new electric vehicle in the United Kingdom can already cost less to run than its petrol equivalent. A heat pump, under an appropriate tariff, can also be cheaper to operate than a gas boiler. At the same time, he noted that these technologies are not yet accessible to all population groups.

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Burnham said that the government is investing in innovation and subsidizing upfront costs for the public, but industry must also contribute to make the green transition more affordable.

Electrification and climate resilience

The prime minister supported Turkey’s and Australia’s course toward electrification, but did not endorse a specific target of shifting 35% of global energy consumption to electricity by 2035. At the same time, according to Politico Europe, his government reduced the amount of heat-pump subsidies in last month’s budget, while ministers are considering proposals to ease industry quotas for electric vehicles.

Burnham also said that during the United Kingdom’s G20 presidency next year, the country plans to return climate resilience to the agenda, focusing on debt, development and insurance. The government created the post of special representative for climate security, appointing Madeline Alessandri, who previously chaired the Joint Intelligence Committee.

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