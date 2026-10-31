Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has enlisted members of the government and other senior officials in military training at the Hurso training center. In photos he published on social media, the prime minister takes part in exercises alongside ministers, deputy ministers, and heads of state institutions.

Training participants

Among those taking part in the training are Speaker of the House of Federation Muferiat Kamil, Finance Minister Fitsum Aseffa, and Health Minister Mekdes Daba. BBC News notes that the participation of senior civilian government officials in military training is unusual for Ethiopia. It is unknown when the training began and how long it will last.

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The prime minister’s position

Abiy Ahmed stated that the country’s aspiration for shared prosperity requires leadership that is physically fit, morally strong, and intellectually capable. According to him, military institutions provide lessons in discipline, patriotism, teamwork, accountability, and leadership.

The prime minister also believes that combining military and civilian discipline will help develop leaders with a sense of responsibility who can work toward common goals. The training is taking place amid fighting in parts of the northern Tigray region, conflict in Amhara, and security problems in Oromia. It is also being held amid heightened tensions in Ethiopia’s relations with neighboring Eritrea and fears of a possible resumption of conflict between the countries.

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