UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in London that the government will present its 10-year plan for the country in the House of Commons before parliament begins its Christmas recess on December 17. Politico reports.

The plan will be presented in December

Speaking to members of the House of Commons, Burnham said ministers would present the plan before the Christmas recess. He said he wanted to provide the country with the stability and leadership that, in his view, the Conservatives had been unable to deliver.

The prime minister added that the document is intended to outline a new path for the United Kingdom and move away from the policies of the opposition party. He previously told The Economist that no final deadline for publishing the plan had been set and that its release could be postponed until the new year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Social care in the document

According to The Sunday Times, the plan will be divided into three sections: “growing up,” “living independently,” and “ageing.” They will concern the government’s role at different stages of people’s lives.

Burnham also said that the document would include a proposal to create a national care service. According to him, cross-party talks on adult social care should take place by the end of the year.

Read us on