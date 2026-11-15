Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has ordered the preparation of the necessary steps for a possible closure of the country’s eastern border with Russia. The issue is being discussed following an attempted intrusion onto the premises of the Threod Systems defense company in Viimsi, north of Tallinn, ERR News reports.

Attempted arson at the enterprise

On the morning of November 14, eight Latvian citizens were detained after attempting to enter the premises of Threod Systems. According to the outlet, the aim was to cause an explosion and set fire to the company’s building. Among other things, the company produces long-range drones for reconnaissance and strike missions.

Estonia’s Internal Security Service believes that the attempted attack on Threod Systems was carried out on the orders of the GRU of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. In August, an arson attack also targeted the Tallinn-based company Milrem Robotics.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Discussion of closing crossings

Michal said he had discussed the possibility of closing the Estonian-Russian border with Interior Minister Igor Taro. He instructed the minister and the Government Office to prepare relevant measures.

According to the prime minister, Estonia must be ready to reduce risks if Russia continues hybrid operations in the country. He noted that closing the border could reduce the threat to Estonia’s residents and demonstrate the unacceptability of attacks on its defense industry and defense capabilities.

Currently, three border crossing points operate between Estonia and Russia: Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula. They allow pedestrians and cargo through and operate 12 hours a day, from 07:00 to 19:00.

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