Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, speaking at the Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn, called on European countries to develop their own artificial intelligence capabilities rather than merely buying technology abroad. This was reported by ERR News.

Michal said Europe should accelerate AI development to avoid becoming dependent on technologies created by other countries and companies. He recalled the high cost of Europe’s dependence on Russian energy resources and noted that such a scenario must not be allowed in the technology sector.

Capacity, trust and security

According to the prime minister, for the effective use of artificial intelligence, Europe must act in three areas: develop capacity, ensure trust and security. Michal welcomed the European Union’s plan to invest €200 billion in AI, including in the construction of gigafactories, while emphasizing the need to make it easier for European companies to access financing and investment.

Estonia aims to be among the countries that are the first to implement new solutions and influence the development of artificial intelligence, he said. At the same time, this requires both national technological capabilities and close international cooperation.

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Estonian Eesti.ai initiative

Michal also presented the government initiative Eesti.ai, which is intended to improve artificial intelligence skills among 100,000 Estonian residents of working age by the end of 2027. The program also provides support for AI projects in healthcare, education and public services.

Estonia is preparing rules for the safe use of AI agents, drawing on the experience of its digital identity system and online services. The prime minister stressed that artificial intelligence does not stop at state borders, so rules for overseeing the most powerful systems must be developed through international cooperation.

Michal, together with leaders of more than 30 countries and representatives of the European Commission, signed a call for oversight of advanced AI models. The document provides for stronger international cooperation in supervising the most powerful artificial intelligence systems.

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