Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten is due to meet coalition partners on Friday in an effort to prevent his government from collapsing less than nine months after it was formed. The crisis emerged after a heated dispute over raising wealth taxes as part of the 2027 tax plan, Cyprus Mail reports.

Dispute over the tax plan

Jetten’s three-party coalition is under threat of collapse over an agreement with the left-wing opposition. In exchange for supporting the tax plan, opposition forces secured a slight increase in the wealth tax.

The right-wing, business-oriented VVD strongly opposed the amendment. At the same time, the centrist D66, represented by Jetten, and the Christian Democrats supported the changes.

Ultimately, the VVD voted against its own government’s tax plan, but the document won a narrow majority thanks to votes from opposition parties. VVD leader Ruben Brekelmans called the voting result disappointing and said his party would seriously reconsider its position.

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Risk of new elections

The VVD’s withdrawal from the coalition would likely mean the end of Jetten’s minority government. After the vote, the prime minister said he would do everything possible to preserve the coalition and would try to restart cooperation at a meeting with the leaders of the VVD and the Christian Democrats.

In the event of a government crisis, the Netherlands could hold new elections — the fourth in the past five years. However, an early vote is not inevitable: parties may try to form a new government based on the current composition of the lower house of parliament. Such an option would likely also involve a minority government, but the left-wing opposition party Pro rejected this possibility on Thursday.

Jetten’s coalition does not have a majority in both houses of parliament and needs opposition support to pass its initiatives. Jetten became prime minister in February and, according to the publication, is the youngest head of government in the history of the Netherlands.

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